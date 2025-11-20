Baby dies after fall during delivery outside labour ward in Karnataka, probe ordered

Haveri (Karnataka), Nov 20 (PTI) A new born baby has died after allegedly falling to the floor moments after birth at the district hospital here, prompting the district surgeon to order an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when 30-year-old Roopa Karabannanavar, who hails from Kakol village near Ranebennur, arrived at the hospital in labour, officials said.

According to her family, despite severe labour pain, she was not admitted as the obstetrics and gynaecology ward was full.

They alleged that the labour room was overcrowded and there were no beds available and was made to sit on the floor outside the ward.

Later, she delivered the baby in the corridor while walking towards the restroom. The infant fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries leading to its immediate death.

They further alleged that neither the doctors nor the hospital staff responded to repeated pleas for help, despite her being in intense pain.

District surgeon P R Havanoor told PTI that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and that legal action will be taken against those found responsible.

"A committee has been formed comprising Deputy Commissioner, Women and Child Welfare officer, Child Protection Officer, Gynaecologist, a technical person and District surgeon to probe the incident and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly," he added. PTI AMP ADB