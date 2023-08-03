Baby girl electrocuted in Karnataka

Karwar (K'taka) Aug 3 (PTI) An eight-months-old baby girl died of electrocution after she allegedly bit a plugged in torch charger at Uttara Kannada district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Siddara village in Karwar taluk in the district at around 7 AM on Wednesday when the victim's mother was busy in the kitchen, they said.

According to police, the girl while playing allegedly got hold of the live wire of the torch charger connected to the socket and chewed it on. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death was registered by Karwar rural police and an enquiry was initiated into the matter, he said. PTI AMP KH