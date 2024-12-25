Baby girl found in 'Ammathottil' on Christmas morning

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (PTI) A three-day-old baby girl was found in the "Ammathottil" (baby cradle) of the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee here in the early hours of Christmas Day, an official release said here.

This is the 22nd baby received at the Thiruvananthapuram 'Ammathottil' this year, it said.

State Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George shared the news on Facebook expressing her delight and inviting the public to suggest a name for the baby, making the event even more memorable.

The 'Ammathottil' programme, run by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, provides a safe space for abandoned, destitute, or relinquished children. These electronic cradles ensure that infants are given a chance at a better life.

Babies found through the 'Ammathottil' are cared for at a state-of-the-art childcare centre in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The centre operates 24/7, with two doctors, eight nurses, and 76 caretakers ensuring the well-being of the children. PTI TGB TGB KH