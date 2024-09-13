Baby, mother die following complications in childbirth at pvt medical college in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) A baby and mother died following complications during child birth at a private medical college here, police said on Friday.

While the baby died at the private hospital on Thursday, the mother, who developed various complications, passed away at another private hospital on Friday, they said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police in connection with the death of the baby on a complaint by the infant's father.

Another case of unnatural death will be registered in connection with the mother's death, they added.

The woman was admitted in the first private hospital on September 7 and the family was informed about the baby's death on September 12, police said.

The family of the woman has alleged medical negligence and malpractice on the part of the private hospital.