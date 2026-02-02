Baby receiving treatment for dog bite dies due to medical negligence, say parents

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) A two-and-a-half-year-old baby, who was supposed to receive the third dose of anti-rabies injection, died at a state-run hospital in Kamareddy district of Telangana, and the family alleged that the death was due to medical negligence.

The parents in a complaint to the police accused that their daughter died due to the doctor's negligence, following which a case was registered, a police official said on Monday.

The family members told the media that the baby was bitten by a dog on January 25, and the second dose was given on January 28. The third dose was supposed to be administered on February 1. PTI SJR VVK SJR ADB