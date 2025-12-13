Baby, 'sold' for Rs 3 lakh, rescued from J'khand's Palamu; 2 detained

Garhwa, Dec 13 (PTI) Police on Saturday rescued a five-day-old baby boy allegedly sold to a couple for Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, officials said.

Two persons have been detained and are being interrogated, they said.

The incident took place in the Danda area and came to light after villagers alerted the police, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said the baby has been rescued and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

“The matter is being thoroughly investigated. No one involved will be spared,” Kumar said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar said the child was rescued on Saturday evening from a couple in Redma area.

The SDPO said the health condition of the baby’s mother is poor, and she is unable to speak.

“She might also be unaware of the incident,” the officer said.

An FIR has been registered at Danda police station and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI RPS RBT