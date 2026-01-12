Baby stolen from weekly market in Jharkhand, search on

Jamshedpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A four-month-old baby was stolen from a weekly market in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

A woman was visiting the weekly Degam market in Dumaria's Rangamatia along with her three children, including the baby, on Sunday, they said.

She left the baby in the custody of her 8-year-old daughter and went for some work. Noticing the girl alone, a woman came to her and offered Rs 20, asking her to buy something while assuring her of taking care of the baby boy.

No sooner the girl left the spot than the woman fled with the baby.

The mother registered a police complaint after her daughter narrated the incident to her.

"We are examining the CCTV footage to identify the woman and have alerted the neighbouring police stations. We are also gathering information from villagers," said Dhananjay Kumar Paswan, the officer-in-charge of the Kowali police station. PTI BS SOM