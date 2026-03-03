BAC finalises agenda for Arunachal Assembly Budget session

Itanagar, Mar 3 (PTI) The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday finalised the agenda for the Budget session scheduled to be held from March 6-12.

The meeting was chaired by Speaker Tesam Pongte Tutsa. It deliberated on the proposed business and finalised the agenda for the Budget session of the assembly, an official report said.

The committee also reviewed items of government business and other legislative matters to be taken up during the session to ensure smooth and effective conduct of proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Kumar Waii, Thangwang Wangham, Nikh Kamin, and Oken Tayeng attended the sitting.

Earlier in the day, the second sitting of the Rules Committee of the assembly was also held.

In the meeting, members engaged in detailed deliberations on the proposed amendments to the comprehensive study book of rules of procedure and conduct of business concerning the various committees of the assembly.

After thorough discussions, the committee formally adopted the amendments to ensure greater clarity, efficiency, and effectiveness in legislative functioning. The report of the committee will be placed in the ensuing session for final adoption. PTI CORR RG