Bacchu Kadu's supporters raise slogans as Ajit Pawar begins speech during event; taken out of venue

Pune, Jun 14 (PTI) Supporters of former MLA Bacchu Kadu, who is on a hunger strike in Amravati district, on Saturday created a ruckus and raised slogans as soon as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar began his address during an event in Pune.

The incident occurred when Pawar was attending the inauguration of a model school and distributing awards to teachers at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Swargate area of the city in the morning. The drama prevailed for around 10 minutes before the agitators were taken out of the venue.

Kadu's followers alleged that despite the former Achalpur legislator's hunger strike, the state government was not paying attention to his demands.

Kadu has been on a hunger strike in Gurukunj Mozari in Teosa taluka in Amravati for the last seven days demanding complete loan waiver for farmers in the state and Rs 6,000 per month assistance for 'divyangjan' (people with disabilities).

During the programme, as Pawar stood up to address the audience, some supporters of Kadu interrupted him and raised slogans.

As police and other officials tried to stop them, Pawar asked the officials to allow them to express themselves.

The deputy CM tried to pacify them by stating that on Friday, the state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had already spoken to Kadu and said a decision has been taken to form a committee and a decision on his demands will be taken.

However, the supporters were not in a mood to listen, which prompted Pawar to direct the police to take them away out of the auditorium.

The police followed his instructions and took the supporters outside and the programme continued.

One of the women supporters later accused the government of being indifferent towards Kadu's demands even as he has been agitating for the last one week for various demands of farmers.

On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured Kadu of forming a committee to decide on the demand for farm loan waiver.

The demand for a raise in honorarium for 'divyangjan' will be discussed in the Maharashtra assembly session starting from June 30, he said. PTI SPK NP