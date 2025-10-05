'Bachat Utsav' a smokescreen to hide economic distress: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused the Centre of misleading people in the name of "Bachat Utsav," calling it an attempt to divert attention from inflation and economic distress.

Speaking in Gorakhpur, Singh said demonetisation failed to curb black money or counterfeit notes, while GST, projected as an economic revolution, only burdened citizens.

"Taxes increased from 5 per cent to 28 per cent, yet the dream of 'one nation, one tax' remains unfulfilled," he said, adding that the Union government collected Rs 127 lakh crore under GST and is now deceiving the public through "false promises of savings." He said tax hikes on coal, construction, and paper have made life costlier.

"This is not a 'Bachat Utsav' but a 'Chhapat Utsav'," he quipped, claiming no item became cheaper after the budget.

Commenting on the Bareilly arrests, Singh alleged that it was part of a "deep conspiracy" to frame innocents.

A 16-member AAP team will visit Bareilly on October 7 to meet victims.

On bulldozer actions, he said, "Defying Supreme Court orders and demolishing poor people's homes is not strength but injustice." "They jailed me for 183 days, but I'll keep raising people's issues," he said.

Singh also demanded restoration of the old pension scheme and accused the government of favouring industrialists at the cost of farmers and workers.