Bachpan Day Care Centres to be set up in 26 more districts of UP

Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open Bachpan Day Care Centres in 26 more districts of the state to provide early care, education, and social training to children with special needs, officials said on Monday.

At present, the daycare centres are operational in 25 districts, including all divisional headquarters and seven aspirational districts of the state, they said. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 75 districts.

A new scheme is proposed to make all stadiums and sports complexes accessible to persons with disabilities, while infrastructure across the state will be upgraded to ensure accessibility and comfort for them, the government said in a statement.

This initiative aims to promote their participation in sports and reinforce the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The government is also introducing a major transformation in special education. Through the E-Learning Management System portal, real-time monitoring of academic activities and student talents in special schools will be enabled, it said.

This digital platform will enhance the quality of education, ensuring the all-around development of special needs children. Focus on rehabilitation and care for intellectually challenged children is another top priority, it said.

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to establish shelter homes-cum-training centres for the intellectually challenged in every district. These centres will provide a safe environment and skill-based training, supported by both government and private entities, to promote independent living.

To support the educators who play a crucial role in this transformation, the government will introduce in-service refresher courses and training programs for special educators.

These programmes will help teachers stay up-to-date with modern pedagogical methods and better address the evolving needs of students with disabilities, the statement said. PTI NAV RHL