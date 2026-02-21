Back after 20 years, UK AI minister says Bihar 'chasing future of tech'

Patna, Feb 21 (PTI) UK Minister for AI and Online Safety Kanishka Narayan returned to Bihar on Saturday after more than two decades, exuding confidence that the state is "chasing the future of technology".

Narayan, who landed in Patna in the morning, called on JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha at his residence.

"Born here, I am back after more than 20 years. You can see a huge amount of progress unfolding here. Bihar, just like the UK, is chasing the future of technology," said Narayan, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

He had travelled to India to attend the India AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi from February 16 to 21.

"I am deeply pleased to have come here to Bihar, and will shortly leave for Muzaffarpur, where I grew up," Narayan said.

Jha indicated that there could be potential collaboration between Bihar and the UK in the field of artificial intelligence.

"Being a son of this soil, he will definitely try to garner some support on this front. Bihar has already come up with several policies on semiconductors, data and AI," he said.

Claiming that Bihar has the "best policy" on AI in the country, Jha said the state's large youth population is making significant strides in the sector.

He underlined the wide-ranging applications of AI in healthcare, agriculture and the services sector, asserting that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar would not lag behind any other state in adopting AI technology. PTI SUK SOM