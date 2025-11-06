Back from Central deputation, IAS officer Rajesh Agrawal made ACS

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Agrawal, who returned to Maharashtra recently after more than a decade on Central deputation, was on Thursday appointed the state's additional chief secretary for innovative administration and good governance, an official said.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is the senior most bureaucrat in the state and is the front runner to succeed Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, whose extended tenure is scheduled to end this month.

However, sources said Rajesh Kumar may get another extension since the election code of conduct for local body polls is in force. PTI MR BNM