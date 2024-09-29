Back from hospital, Punjab CM Mann holds meeting to review paddy procurement arrangements

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Hours after he was discharged from the hospital, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reviewed the paddy procurement arrangement and said his government is fully ready for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) beginning October 1.

Mann, who was diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, was discharged from Mohali's Fortis hospital earlier in the day, after the doctors attending to him said all his parameters and pathological tests were normal.

The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to the Fortis Hospital late Wednesday night for a routine check-up.

Chairing a meeting to review the paddy procurement arrangements, the chief minister said the state government is expected to procure 185 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of paddy from mandis by the farmers during the procurement season.

He said 32 lakh hectares of area was currently under paddy cultivation in the state, adding Punjab is targeting to procure 185 LMT of paddy.

Mann said the cash credit limit of Rs 41,378 crore for the KMS 2024-25 has already been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The minimum support price (MSP) for grade 'A' paddy is Rs 2,320 per quintal.

The state procurement agencies -- Pungrain, Markfed and Punsup -- along with the Centre's Food Corporation of India will procure paddy at MSP.

Mann said that entire preparations have been made for smooth and hassle free procurement of paddy, adding the state government is committed to smooth and hassle free procurement and lifting of paddy.

The state government has already made elaborate arrangements for purchasing the harvest of the farmers as soon as it arrives in mandis, he said.

A mechanism has been evolved to ensure on the spot payment to the farmers in their bank accounts, the chief minister said.

He categorically said the state’s farmers should not be put to any inconvenience for the sale of their produce in mandis.

Mann asked the deputy commissioners to visit seven to eight mandis daily to take stock of the entire operations at the ground level.

The officers must undertake regular visits in the grain markets under their jurisdiction and submit the daily report for regular monitoring, he said.

Mann also asked them to minutely observe the procurement operations so as to ensure that the stocks of grains do not pile up in the market and its prompt lifting is ensured at the earliest.

Mann said in a relief to rice millers, the first 750 millers of the state who will apply for allotment of custom milling for procurement season 2024-25 will be allotted 25 per cent more paddy than their entitlement. PTI CHS AS AS