Back leaders who align with PM Modi’s development agenda: Fadnavis at poll rally

Amravati, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government doesn't just give assurances but fulfils them and appealed to people to elect corporators and leaders who will work according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda for development.

Addressing an election rally in Dharni town of Amravati district, Fadnavis listed various development initiatives in all the municipal corporations and zilla parishads, and welfare schemes in the state.

If people want all development and welfare schemes to be implemented in their cities transparently, they will have to support the BJP, he said.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2, and votes will be counted on December 3, 2025.

"We have to elect leaders and corporators who will work according to our and PM Modi's agenda for development," Fadnavis told the gathering.

He pointed out that after the Mahayuti government came to power, it made medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh free for all and a month ago, expanded the scope of the scheme to 2,400 diseases from the earlier 1,300 ailments.

The government has worked to improve roads, education and healthcare, provided free electricity, and made efforts for farmers and the development of tribals, he said, adding that his government doesn't just give assurances but fulfils them.

Fadnavis further said that his government has continued the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana despite allegations from Opposition parties that the scheme, which provides a monthly stipend to women from poor families, would be discontinued after the assembly elections last year.

"I want to assure my sisters that until your 'Devabhau' is the chief minister, no one can stop the money for the Ladki Bahin scheme. We don't take decisions keeping just elections in mind because we know that we have to turn to people again and again," he said. PTI CLS ARU