Back-to-back tragedies at Surajkund mela: Inspector killed, 13 injured

Faridabad, Feb 7 (PTI) An on-duty police inspector was killed and 11 people were wounded at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday when a giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, just an hour after a gate fell down, injuring two persons including a child, officials said.

According to the police, around 6 pm, approximately 15 people were riding the swing when it titled and came crashing onto the ground.

An senior official said the deceased officer was identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who was on fair duty and was posted in the police lines, Palwal.

Prasad was set to retire in March.

He tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, the official said.

An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride.

Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the scene immediately after receiving information.

Arrangements were immediately made for the treatment of the injured persons, Sinha said.

Rescue operations were immediately launched to help the injured. During the rescue operation, a stall operator, Raghav, was also struck by a swing grill, injuring his shoulder.

Just an hour before the swing accident, Gate Number 2 of the fairgrounds suddenly collapsed, injuring Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28, and a child. The injured were taken to BK Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Earlier, around 5 pm, gate number 2 of the fairgrounds suddenly collapsed, injuring two people, including a child.

A senior police officer said that 9 injured were rushed to nearby private hospital while 4 were rushed to BK Hospital for treatment.

"The injured are being treated in hospital. The incidents are being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits. An FIR also will be registered," Sinha said. PTI COR NB NB