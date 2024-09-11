Backbone of terrorism, separatism broken by Modi-led govt in J-K: BJP

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has broken the backbone of terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, and ensured massive development in the Union Territory.

"The Modi government's zero tolerance policy for terrorism established peace which was further strengthened with the historic decision of abrogating Article 370 in August 2019," J&K BJP spokesperson, Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (retd) said.

Referring to the reported recent remarks of former home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde that he was afraid of going to Kashmir, Sharma said the situation in the valley has improved appreciably with a decline of 70 per cent in terrorism, with stone-pelting incidents and separatist-sponsored strikes becoming a history.

"If a former home minister is saying that he was afraid of going to Kashmir in 2013, then one can well imagine the condition of a common man," the BJP leader said, praising the government for restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the BJP in its manifesto has promised to wipe out terrorism and separatism completely, setting up fast track courts to give justice to the victims of terrorism, strengthening Village Defence Guards, monthly risk allowance to policemen, developing border belt and promoting border tourism, strengthening border security besides addressing the issue of illegally settled Bangladeshis and Rohingya infiltrators living in Jammu.

The BJP's manifesto has also promised several welfare measures for the security forces personnel like setting up of 'Sainik Colony' in each district, free land for the families of fallen personnel and free education for their children. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS