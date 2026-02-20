Backed by Congress, BJP rebel elected mayor of Bhiwandi civic body

Bhiwandi, Feb 20 (PTI) A BJP rebel who quit the party along with five colleagues and formed an independent group was on Friday elected the mayor of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Thane district with the backing of a Congress-led “secular front”.

The dramatic election of Narayan Chaudhary to the top post is being seen as a setback to the BJP, which performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded local body elections across the state.

In the 90-member corporation, Chaudhary secured 48 votes in the mayoral election, which was conducted through a show of hands. While Vilas Patil of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena bagged 25 votes, BJP’s Sneha Patil got 16 votes.

One independent candidate abstained from voting.

In the January 15 civic poll to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 30 seats, followed by the BJP (22), Shiv Sena (12), 12 by NCP (SP), Samajwadi Party (6), Konark Vikas Aghadi (4), and Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (3). One Independent candidate also won.

The mayoral race took a sharp turn when Chaudhary and five others split from the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP (SP), headed by Sharad Pawar, under the banner of ‘secular front’. The Congress then declared him as their mayoral candidate.

Originally, ten applications were filed for the post of mayor in the Bhiwandi civic body. Chaudhary himself had filed two applications, one of which was accepted by the presiding officer. In the hours leading up to the vote, six candidates withdrew from the contest.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan warned of strict disciplinary action against the rebel corporators in Bhiwandi.

Speaking to reporters here, Chavan said the party had initially considered Chaudhary for the mayoral post. “However, following certain political developments, the matter was referred to the state level, where it was decided to field Sneha Patil instead,” Chavan said.

He said the party tried hard to pacify Chaudhary and the BJP corporators supporting him to prevent a split in votes in the mayoral election.

“They were cautioned that any act of defiance would invite party action. At that time, the corporators assured us that they would abide by the party's decision and would not rebel,” he said.

The party takes such a breach of discipline seriously and will now initiate formal action against those who worked against the official candidate and the party's interests, Chavan added. PTI COR NR