Backed by UNESCO, 26 Kolkata Durga puja committees to showcase artworks ahead of festival

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) People will be able to appreciate the intricate artworks on display at 26 Kolkata Durga Puja pandals ahead of the festival, thanks to an initiative by a cultural organisation in collaboration with UNESCO.

Enthusiasts can be on a guided tour of the ‘Preview Show of Durga Puja Art’ as part of the initiative.

Besides community pujas, those of several 'bonedi bari’ (aristocratic households) are included in the show, a spokesperson of local organisers massArt said.

This is the third year of the initiative in collaboration with UNESCO, which had bestowed Intangible Heritage tag on Kolkata’s Durga Puja in 2021.

The show was inaugurated on September 30 at a popular community puja pandal Tala Prattoy in north Kolkata by state minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim, who himself is the organiser of another puja in the city.

In this year’s preview show, aimed at creating a space for the audience to appreciate the artistry before marquees are officially opened to the public, diplomats, tourists and art lovers from Germany, Peru, Ecuador, Belgium, Cyprus and Ireland are likely to take part.

Deputy Ambassador of Ireland Rayond Mullen was present during the inauguration on Monday.

While people, having special passes, can visit the selected 26 marquees from September 30 to October 4, a special exhibition 'Making of Durga Puja Art' is simultaneously being held at the heritage 'Town Hall' here.

The response in the last two editions of the Preview Show of Durga Puja Art was excellent "and we want to carry that forward," Somen Dutta, Secretary of the Kashi Bose Lane puja committee, said.

"The entire city turns into an art gallery during the four days of the festival every year. But those from abroad and other states don't get to know about this. It will be difficult for those new to the city to visit the crowded puja pandals. So, it will be convenient for them to see the artworks beforehand," Partha Ghosh, an office-bearer of the Shiv Mandir Puja committee, said.