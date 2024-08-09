Backlash in Noida school after parents asked not to pack non-veg for children's lunch

Noida (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A private school in Noida sent a message to parents asking not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch. The school management said it was only a "request" after a row broke out.

The school in Sector-132 here had on Wednesday sent the message to parents on WhatsApp.

When non-vegetarian food is cooked in the morning for lunch, there is a possibility of it getting spoiled. It can be harmful to health, said the message that asked parents not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch.

It also said the school values ​​diversity and inclusiveness of students. So that all students can sit together and eat their meals irrespective of their food preferences, the focus is on providing a environment in which everyone feels comfortable.

"This was only a request," a senior school official said.