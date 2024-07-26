'Bad Newz' earns Rs 78.30 crore at the box office worldwide in a week

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer "Bad Newz" has crossed the mark of Rs 70 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film, released on July 19, has made a total collection of Rs 78.30 crore globally. The Dharma Productions banner shared the update on its 'X' handle on Friday with a poster from the film which read, "A Worldwide Entertainer! 78.30 crore in 1 week".

The caption stated, "Breaking Newz: '#BadNewz' is taking over the globe with its dhamakedaar entertainment!" The film's plot revolves around Dimri's character Saloni Bagga, who has the rare medical condition of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother but from different biological fathers.

The characters of Kaushal and Virk - Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Singh - compete against each other to prove who is the best father for the children and the deserving person to win Bagga's heart.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, the film also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.