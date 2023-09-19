Bad roads: TN CM directs officials to address issue immediately

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday expressed concern over the bad quality of roads in many parts of the state and directed officials concerned to immediately address the issue.

Chairing a meeting here to review the preparedness ahead of the northeast monsoon, Stalin said he has been receiving many complaints of bad roads in Chennai and its neighbourhoods, besides other districts.

"This puts motorists to hardship and there are constant reports of minor accidents. This is not acceptable," he said at the meeting, attended by some of his senior cabinet colleagues and top state government officials.

Besides ongoing works relating to drainage, drinking water and Metro rail, lack of proper maintenance of old roads was also affecting people.

"This situation should change. Our state roads should be of good quality and receive people's appreciation," the CM added.

This is not just an advice, but ministers, Secretaries and others concerned should seriously focus on this issue, he said.

Stalin said he will make spot visits and hold review meetings to take stock of the progress regarding roads.

Further, he issued a series of directions to the officials to handle the northeast monsoon, where Tamil Nadu will receive about 443 mm of rainfall between October-December. This would be 48 per cent of the annual rainfall received by the state.

Various flood mitigation efforts in Chennai, taken up at a cost of Rs 716 crore has resulted in disaster-prone areas coming down from 4399 to 3770, Stalin noted.