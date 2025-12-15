Bad weather forces Rajasthan CM's helicopter to make emergency landing in Agra

Agra, Dec 15 (PTI) A helicopter carrying Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made an emergency landing at Agra's Kheria airport on Monday due to bad weather, officials said. Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Prashant Tiwari said the weather conditions in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) deteriorated, prompting the pilot to divert the helicopter to Agra.

Sharma was travelling from Jaipur to Bharatpur. The helicopter landed at Kheria airport around 12.30 pm.

Once the weather improved, which took about an hour, the helicopter resumed its journey towards Bharatpur, Tiwari said. Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, both border districts of their states, are around 60 km apart.