Badal calls for special package for border districts in Punjab

Khemkaran/Patti, Feb 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday called for a special package for border districts to ensure all-round development of the areas.

Interacting with farmers during the course of the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' in the Patti assembly constituency, Badal also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for "failing" to provide quality education and health facilities in the border belt.

"The SAD will strive to secure a special package for the border belt, including incentives to establish industrial units, besides pumping in money to augment infrastructure as well as provide technical institutions to skill the youths," he said.

"It was even more condemnable that AAP legislators in the border belt were busy in illegal mining and extending patronage to drug smugglers rather than indulging in any public welfare activity," Badal alleged.

Senior party leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Alwinder Pakhoke and Veer Singh Lapoke accompanied the SAD president during the yatra.