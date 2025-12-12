Badal challenges Cong, AAP to name one major development work done by them

Bathinda, Dec 12 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday challenged both the Congress and the ruling AAP to name one major development work or social welfare project they brought in the state.

He asserted that it was former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who was responsible for all development as well as social welfare benefits being enjoyed by the people.

Badal was campaigning in Bhucho in favour of the party's candidate for the December 14 Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

He also urged the people to "break the arrogance" of the AAP government and extend support to SAD candidates.

Badal said that during the last 60 years, there had been four Congress chief ministers in the state. "I challenge the Congress party to tell me one thing they did for the state or one major facility they gave to the farmers or the poor," he said.

Asserting that the same was the case with Chief Bhagwant Mann, the SAD president said that in sharp contrast, Parkash Singh Badal had established thermal plants, universities, cancer institutes and memorials.

He also credited Parkash Singh Badal for making power free for farmers, building mandis and thermal plants, dug irrigation channels, providing tubewell connections and introducing social welfare schemes like atta-daal, Shagun, old age pension and the Scheduled Caste scholarship scheme.

Urging the people to support their own regional party, Badal said the SAD alone had the potential to build a state of their dreams.

"We are known for speedy development as well as championing the cause of the state at all costs. SAD alone can put the state back on the track of development," he added.

Elections to the Zila Parishad and Panchayat samitis are scheduled for December 14, with counting of votes to take place three days after the polls.