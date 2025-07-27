Badal condemns denial of entry to Sikh girl to Rajasthan exam centre for wearing kirpan, kara

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday claimed a baptised Sikh girl from Punjab's Tarn Taran district was stopped from entering a centre for Rajasthan Judicial Services examination in Jaipur as she was wearing 'kara' and 'kirpan', both sacred articles of Sikh faith.

"This was a gross violation of her constitutional rights guaranteed under Article 25 and it denied her fundamental right to practise her religion. Article 25 of the Constitution specifically mentions 'kirpan' among other symbols of Sikh religion, which are exempt from any bar, even in flights," Badal said in a statement.

The SAD chief expressed grave concern over "growing" incidents of disrespect and discrimination against the sacred symbols of Sikh religion, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to put an end to this "painful chain of events" in the country.

In a letter, Badal drew Modi's attention to the latest incident in which Gurpreet Kaur from Tarn Taran was stopped from entering the examination centre in Jaipur.

"It is shocking that rules, if any, are framed by lower authorities flouting the sacred Constitution of India. The government of India should issue -- or, if necessary -- re-issue clear cut guidelines to all states and Union territories about the exemption to the inseparable articles of faith," Badal said in his letter to the prime minister.

The Akali Dal chief said this was not a one-off incident but part of the ever-increasing number of examples of religious intolerance towards the uniqueness of Sikh identity.

In a similar incident last year, two Sikh girls were stopped from appearing for the Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) exam in Jodhpur.

"Sikhs and their identity are inseparable and this was duly acknowledged and constitutionally mandated for compliance for all purposes in the country.

"But some officials at lower rungs deem themselves above the Constitution. This must stop as this vitiates communal harmony in the country," Badal wrote.

He also urged the Rajasthan High Court to provide the Sikh girl a special opportunity to appear for the RJS exam, ensuring that her right to uphold her faith is respected.

Earlier in the day, the SAD chief asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take strict action in the matter to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in his state. PTI CHS ARI