Badami's development will continue: CM Siddaramaiah

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Jan 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the development of the Badami Assembly constituency would continue during the tenure of the present government, while expressing happiness over organising the Chalukya Utsava as announced in the 2025-26 Budget.

Speaking to reporters in Badami, Siddaramaiah said he was pleased to inaugurate the Chalukya Utsava, which showcases the rich historical heritage of Badami.

"I am happy that the Chalukya Utsava, reflecting Badami's glorious past, is being organised in line with the Budget announcement," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the Chalukya Utsava had not been held for the past ten years.

"For nearly a decade, this festival highlighting Badami's historical legacy had not taken place. As promised in the Budget, the Chalukya Utsava has now been organised, and I am participating in it with great satisfaction," he added.

Responding to a question on the development of the Badami constituency, Siddaramaiah recalled that several development projects had been undertaken when he himself was the MLA.

"During my tenure as legislator, many initiatives were implemented for the development of Badami. The present MLA has continued the same developmental works," he said.

He further informed that the tourism minister had granted clearance for the development of the road leading to the cave temples in Badami, and the project would be taken up shortly. "Development works in Badami will be carried out during the tenure of our government," the chief minister asserted.