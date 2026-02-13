Badarpur, Shahdara, Bara Hindu Rao named Delhi's best police stations for 2025

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Three police stations will be honoured with the Best Police Station award for 2025 at the Delhi Police Raising Day Parade on February 16, according to a statement.

Badarpur Police Station, Shahdara Police Station, and Bara Hindu Rao Police Station have been selected for the award, it said.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of these three police stations will be presented with trophies during the Raising Day Parade.

"Badarpur, located in southeast Delhi, bagged the first position. Situated at the Delhi border, it operates in a jurisdiction where maintaining law and order is relatively more demanding," said a senior police officer.

Senior officers from the southeast district launched Operations Aghat-I, II, and III targeting organised crime, along with Operation CyHawk to tackle cyber fraudsters, the officer added.

In recognition of outstanding performance, nine personnel from the district have been granted out-of-turn promotions, 29 have received extraordinary work awards, and 18 have been included in the Police Commissioner's Commendation Roll.

Meanwhile, Shahdara Police Station, one of the five oldest police stations in the national capital, completed 110 years last year.

"In 2024, Anand Vihar Police Station, also from Shahdara district, secured the third position among the best police stations. This marks the second consecutive year that a police station from Shahdara district has been honoured with the award," the officer said.

The officer further stated that Bara Hindu Rao Police Station, which oversees a densely populated area in north Delhi, secured the third rank despite operational challenges posed by high footfall and congestion.

Another senior police officer mentioned that a committee comprising one Special Commissioner of Police and two Joint Commissioners of Police selects the best police stations every year, based on several factors, with the most importance placed on record maintenance.

"The evaluation includes scrutiny of FIRs and e-FIRs registered at the police station, recovery of case property from the storeroom, and case work-outs. Other factors such as the cleanliness of the premises and the behaviour of police personnel are also taken into account," the officer added.