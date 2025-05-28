Badaun temple-mosque row: Next hearing fixed for July 5

Budaun (UP), May 28 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday set July 5 to hear the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple-Shamsi Jama Masjid row.

Civil Judge, senior division, Suman Tiwari could not conduct the hearing due to the absence of Shamsi Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee advocate Asrar Ahmed, who has gone for Haj.

Judge Tiwari fixed July 5 as the next date of hearing and asked both parties to be present in the court for presenting their sides.

Advocate Ved Prakash Sahu of Neelkanth Temple side said the file of the case has been transferred from the fast track court to the court of Civil Judge, senior division.

In the earlier hearing on April 21, Civil Judge, Fast Track Court, Pushpendra Chaudhary had said he would review the case file before proceeding further.

In 2022, Mukesh Patel, the then convenor of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple existed at the Jama Masjid Shamsi mosque site and sought permission to worship in the structure.

The litigation stems from the claim. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV