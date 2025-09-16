Badda gang kingpin, 5 members held with arms and ammunition in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The kingpin of Meerut's Badda gang and five of its members were arrested by the Delhi Police and several arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Those arrested include the gang's leader Kadir alias Badda (26), who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

A total of 13 semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols, six extra magazines, 87 live cartridges, two motorcycles and mobile phones with incriminating data were recovered from them, they added.

The accused were identified as Md Saim alias Bhola (21), Md Kamil (25), Nadeem (25), Rashid (27), Kadir alias Badda (26) and Faraz (27), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said said.

According to officials, two operations were carried out on September 5 and 6 by police. In the first operation near Shyam Lal College in Shahdara, Saim was apprehended with four pistols. His disclosure led to the arrest of Kamil, from whom more weapons were recovered.

In the second operation, four more accused, including Kadir, were held from different parts of east Delhi and Ghaziabad. Eight pistols and 87 cartridges were seized during the raid, he said.

Police said the accused are involved in multiple cases of robbery, attempt to murder, arms trafficking and other serious crimes in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

"Appropriate legal action has been initiated and efforts are underway to identify their associates and dismantle the wider arms supply network," the DCP said. PTI SSJ NB