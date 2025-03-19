Rajouri mysterious deaths: Minister says probe by Home Department underway

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said an investigation is underway by the home department into the recent death of 17 people in remote Badhaal village, with clinical reports and laboratory investigations detecting presence of insecticides in the visecra samples of the deceased.

The government was responding to the demands of a CBI probe into the matter by MLAs of the National Conference, People's Democratic Party and Communist Party of India Marxist.

Seventeen people, including 13 children, died between December 7 and January 19 in the village. The deaths have sparked widespread concern among lawmakers and locals alike.

Replying to a question of National Conference member Javeed Iqbal Choudhary in the assembly, Health Minister Sakina Itoo said, "The investigation under the home department is actively pursuing leads." Clinical reports, laboratory investigations and environmental samples indicated that the incidents are not due to communicable diseases of bacterial or viral origin and have pointed instead to traces of aluminium, cadmium, and specific chemical compounds in food and environmental samples, she said.

Itoo said forensic analysis by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Chandigarh detected chlorphenapyr, an insecticide, in the viscera samples of all 17 deceased individuals.

Authorities continue to probe the source of chlorphenapyr contamination, with forensic and toxicological analyses ongoing, she said.

The minister said police and health departments are working closely to trace the origin of the poisoning and prevent further casualties. Expressing dissatisfaction with the current findings, Choudhary said, "The gravity of these incidents necessitates a thorough probe by the CBI to uncover any underlying causes".

He said "we demand a probe by CBI to know about the root cause. Nothing concrete have been found in it. It needs to addressed".

A PDP members also demanded probe into it by CBI to find the root cause.

CPIM member M Y Tarigami echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need to investigate potential external factors that could pose risks beyond Badhaal village.

"We must ascertain if there are any hidden hands involved in it that could impact other regions," Tarigami said.

"It is concern of the full House. It is unprecedented incident. Such incidents have never taken place in J-K. Although government has taken all measures but root cause is not still known", Tarigami said The minister, however, said that a probe is already going on to find it.

The demand for a CBI investigation underscores the urgency to unravel the mystery behind these tragic deaths, they said.

Giving further details about the measures taken, the minister said the government's response includes deploying clinical teams from renowned institutions such as PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS New Delhi to collaborate with local health authorities in addressing the crisis.

Providing details, she stated that 64 patients were admitted to government medical college (GMC) Rajouri, of whom 41 have been discharged. Seventeen critical patients were referred to GMC in Jammu, and one patient was transferred to PGI Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

"A standardised treatment policy, formulated by experts from AIIMS New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh, has been implemented at GMC Rajouri. Strict standard operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed at GMC Jammu, where three patients were admitted, two of whom were kept in isolation", she said.

At SMGS Hospital Jammu, Ward 19 was converted into an isolation unit, and a specialist team was deployed, including consultants, senior residents, and postgraduate doctors, she said.

She said the crisis unfolded on December 7, 2024, when the first cluster of deaths was reported in village Badhal, Rajouri. Initial suspicion pointed to food poisoning, prompting health and food safety teams to collect samples. On December 12, a second wave of cases emerged, intensifying concerns, she said.

She said a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted on January 14 to probe the mysterious deaths.

The families of the deceased have been provided financial assistance from the Red Cross fund by the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, she added.