Badlapur case accused gunned down: Two injured cops discharged from Thane hospital

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) Thane police officers Abhijit More and Sanjay Shinde, who were injured when Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde fired at them and was subsequently gunned down on September 23, were on Thursday discharged from a private hospital after treatment.

Shinde was shot dead after he snatched the gun of a policeman and fired while being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail as part of the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife. Shinde was arrested in August for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in the school where he worked as an attendant.

Officer Nilesh More, who was also part of the escort team and was critically injured in the September 23 incident, continues to receive treatment in Jupiter Hospital.

Police sources said his condition was now stable and he is expected to be discharged soon. PTI COR BNM