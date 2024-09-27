Badlapur case: Deceased accused's father seeks police protection; writes to Shah, Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The father of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead on September 23, has sought police protection for himself and kin claiming they were getting threats.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state DGP Rashmi Shukla and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde also alleged his son was killed in a conspiracy for political gains.

"My family and I have been receiving threats," Anna said in his letter, adding his lawyer Amit Katarnavre and the latter's family too have been receiving threats.

In view of the threats, all of them should be given police protection, Anna Shinde said in the letter.

Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town in Thane district.

Akshay Shinde was shot dead after he snatched the gun of an API near Mumbra Bypass here and fired while being taken in a police vehicle as part of the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife.

Anna Shinde had filed a petition in Bombay High Court claiming his son was killed in a fake encounter and had sought an HC-monitored probe into his death.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kisan Kathore on Friday said Akshay Shinde's corpse must not be buried in Badlapur as it would attach "stigma" to the town.

"People of Badlapur are good citizens and do not want this stigma attached to them. Our residents have no intention of allowing his burial here. Whatever has happened has happened, it should not define us," Kathore, MLA from Murbad in the district, told a regional news channel. PTI PR COR BNM