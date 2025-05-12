Badlapur civic body submits proposal to 16th Finance Commission for infra funding

Thane, May 12 (PTI) The Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council in Maharashtra's Thane district has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the 16th Finance Commission, seeking funding for infrastructure to manage the region's growth, an official said on Monday.

Development of Kalu, Poshir and Shilar dams, desilting of the Ulhas River, metropolitan transport system connecting to Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai, construction of a multi-speciality hospital and funding for multi-storey slum rehabilitation units are some of the plans mentioned in the proposal, Nandkishor Patkar, a representative of the Commission said.

"If these initiatives are supported financially and implemented in a time-bound manner, Badlapur can become a model satellite city for Maharashtra," Patkar said, adding that the proposal is currently under review. PTI COR ARU