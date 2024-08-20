Badlapur protest: Local train services on Ambernath-Karjat section resume after 10 hours

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section affected by protests at Badlapur railway station in Thane district resumed on Tuesday night after remaining suspended for 10 hours, a Central Railway official said.

The first suburban train reached Badlapur station at 8:05 PM, almost 10 hours after the services were suspended, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"First Up local (Khopoli-CSMT) and Down local (CSMT-Karjat) both passed Badlapur at 8.05 pm," Nila said, adding that services were allowed after Railways operated a light engine on both tracks as per the safety protocol.

After a gap of several hours, the first local train for Badlapur from CSMT in south Mumbai departed at around 7 pm.

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by the school sweeper in the washroom, leading to massive disruption of local train services and diversion of some long-distance trains. PTI KK NSK