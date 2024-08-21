Badlapur protest spontaneous outburst of public anger; school linked to BJP leader: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday rejected Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's claim that the massive protest in Badlapur over the sexual abuse of two minor girls was politically motivated, and termed the outrage as a spontaneous reflection of people's anger.

Danve's party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut alleged the school in Badlapur, where the crime was committed by the school sweeper, is linked to a BJP leader.

A delegation led by Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, met state DGP Rashmi Shukla in Mumbai and demanded action against the school management, a day after thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks in Badlapur and stormed the school building over the sexual abuse incident.

Danve complained the police are not taking prompt action in cases involving crime against women.

"The protests (in Badlapur) were spontaneous and reflected the people's anger. Their (the government's) vision is blurred, so people will give them a befitting reply," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporters.

His remarks came after the chief minister claimed the protest at Badlapur station was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the government. Shinde also said the majority of protesters were not residents of Badlapur.

Danve dubbed the state government's flagship monthly cash transfer scheme, Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a "sham" and alleged the government's failure to protect women in the state.

Speaking separately, Raut slammed the state government over the cane-charging of protesters by police at Badlapur station on Tuesday.

Raut said had the Badlapur school been connected to leaders of the Congress, NCP (SP) or Shiv Sena (UBT), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his gang would have staged a dharna at the school.

Raut claimed the Supreme Court didn't take note of the public outcry at Badlapur but took cognisance of the Kolkata rape-murder case as the West Bengal government there is being run by Mamata Banerjee.

"Why did the Supreme Court not take note of the public outcry of yesterday's protest? It takes note of public outcry in Kolkata because the government there is run by Mamata Banerjee," he alleged.

Amid spiralling nation-wide protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals. PTI PR NSK