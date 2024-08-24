Badlapur school sexual assault case: MVA protests in Latur

Latur, Aug 24 (PTI) The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi held a protest in Latur on Saturday as part of its statewide stir against the sexual assault on two girls in a school in Badlapur in Thane district and the Maharashtra government's alleged mishandling of the case.

Workers of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) wore black arm bands and masks to cover their mouths as part of the protest, which was held at Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Chowk in the morning.

They shouted slogans against the state and Union governments and said concrete steps must be taken to tackle crimes against women.

The MVA had called for a 'Maharashtra bandh' on Saturday but it had to be withdrawn after the Bombay High Court on Friday restrained all parties and individuals from proceeding with it. PTI COR BNM