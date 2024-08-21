Badlapur sexual abuse case: Maharashtra DGP assures justice to victims and families

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) In view of the alleged sexual assault on two girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla on Wednesday affirmed the police force's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens by going the extra mile.

In a statement posted on the official X handle @DGPMaharashtra, DGP Shukla stated that the investigation into the Badlapur case is being conducted with the utmost diligence.

"We will leave no stone unturned in delivering justice to innocent children and their families," Shukla said.

The DGP mentioned the measures including the forming of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IG-level senior IPS officer Arti Singh.

The accused has been arrested, and the process is being initiated for conducting a trial in fast track court after filing a charge sheet for a speedy trial, the DGP said, adding that eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra's Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, and members of Shiv Sena (UBT's) women wing met DGP Shukla at the state police headquarters and submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the accused persons in Badlapur case.

Earlier in the day, a local court extended till August 26 the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town in Thane district.

The accused, an attendant at the school, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in Thane district amid elaborate security arrangements. PTI DC NSK