Badlapur sexual abuse incident unfortunate, protest was people's angry reaction: Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday termed the incident of sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur as unfortunate, and said the protests in its aftermath showed people's anger.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Pawar said thousands of people took to the streets and stopped railway services on Tuesday as a reaction to the unfortunate incident.

It showed there was tremendous unrest among people as the government did not pay heed to the crime as it should have, the senior politician said.

"What happened in Badlapur yesterday (protest on railway tracks) was an angry reaction of people," he said.

The people of Maharashtra brought about a silent revolution during the Lok Sabha elections by giving the Opposition's MVA alliance 31 of the 48 seats, and they have made up their mind to usher in a change in the coming assembly elections too, Pawar said. PTI MR KRK