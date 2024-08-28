Badlapur sexual abuse: Raj Thackeray meets family members of arrested protesters

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday met with family members of the persons arrested for participating in protests over the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur and assured support.

Thackeray announced a panel of lawyers would defend the persons in police custody in the court, a party functionary said.

A member of the panel announced by Thackeray told reporters that they would fight the cases for free.

Police had registered two FIRs for vandalising the school and staging the rail roko protest.

Hundreds of people, outraged by the alleged sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls by a sweeper and the delay by police in registering the case, stopped the movement of railways at Badlapur for ten hours on August 20. PTI COR NSK