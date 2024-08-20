Badlapur sexual abuse: Uddhav demands fast-tracking of case and speedy justice

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded that the sexual abuse case of school girls in Badlapur be fast-tracked and speedy justice ensured to the victims.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said on the one hand the state government is running the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme, but daughters of sisters are not safe.

He alleged politics was played over crime against women by targeting certain States.

"The (Badlapur) case should be fast-tracked and speedy justice should be ensured to the victims," he said.

Thackeray claimed the school where the girls were allegedly abused sexually was linked to BJP leaders.

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by the school sweeper in the washroom, leading to massive disruption of local train services and diversion of some long-distance trains.

Police broke up the protests after nine hours by lathicharging protesters at the railway station.

Reacting to the police action, the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council, Ambadas Danve, slammed the government and warned of the common people's anger in Maharashtra.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school, an official said.

While the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant, over the incident, the state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he ordered the formation of a special investigation team headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh and the suspension of three police officials.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said action will be taken against the school, adding that the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won’t be spared. PTI PR ARU NSK