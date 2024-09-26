Badlapur sexual assault accused's kin seek police protection for last rites; burial site search on

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Family members of Akshay Shinde, the Badlapur sexual assault case accused who was killed in an alleged shoot-out with police earlier this week, on Thursday demanded security for his last rites.

Amar Shinde, his uncle, told mediapersons that they were yet to decide where the body should be buried.

“We have been searching for a place. Police have called us to show some spots. We will bury the body at a secure place,” he told reporters here.

Police protection should be provided for the last rites, and also to Akshay’s parents and his lawyer as there was a threat to their lives, he said.

“We have also sent an email making this request to deputy chief minister and home minister (Devendra Fadnavis),” he added.

Akshay Shinde had in the past expressed desire that he would like to be buried instead of being cremated, his lawyer Amit Katarnavre told PTI.

On Wednesday, his father had informed the Bombay High Court that the family was ready to take possession of his son's body but could not find a burial site. The public prosecutor assured the high court that a Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Thane crime branch would ask the local authority to make necessary arrangements.

Akshay's father has filed a petition in the high court challenging the police's version that Akshay first shot a policeman while being taken out for probe, and was killed in retaliatory firing. He was killed in a fake encounter, the petition alleged, seeking probe.

Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

He was being taken to Badlapur for probe in another case on Monday evening when the alleged shootout occurred inside the police van, resulting in his death.

Advocate Katarnavre told reporters at Kalyan that he had applied for a certified copy of the charge sheet filed by the police against Akshay in the sexual assault case, as no copy has been provided so far.

"One will come to know what was his role in the crime only from the charge sheet. How did the government decide he is the culprit? The charge sheet is in the custody of the court. Let the charge sheet be examined, we will come to know the details," the lawyer said.

Akshay was killed only because authorities did not want the trial with cross-examination to take place, and the police were not nabbing the "big fish" at the school where the alleged sexual assault took place, he claimed.

The family had been attacked earlier (when the crime came to light and triggered massive protests) and needed protection, the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, sources said finding a burial site for the deceased was becoming a problem with residents and local outfits raising opposition.

Earlier, people of Manjari in Badlapur opposed his burial in the village, while on Thursday several residents of Kalwa submitted a memorandum to the police and the Thane Municipal Corporation ward office voicing similar opposition.

In the memorandum, these persons claimed they did not want a "pervert" to be buried in the "holy land of Kalwa", these sources said.

Meanwhile, local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders said they would oppose any move to bury Akshay Shinde in the region and would agitate if the authorities did not heed their demands.

Sources said police and his kin are looking for burial sites in Ambernath and Dombivali in the district.

Shinde's body is kept at Kalwa civic hospital at present. He was rushed there after the shootout on Monday evening and was declared dead by doctors. PTI DC AVI COR NR KRK BNM