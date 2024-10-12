Badlapur sexual assault case accused's death probe: Parents issued summonses by Thane court

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) A Thane court has issued summonses to the parents of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was gunned down on September 23, to record their evidence in connection with the inquiry into his death.

The witness summonses were issued on Friday.

His parents, Alka and Anna Shinde, have been asked to be present in the court of the First Class Judicial Magistrate on Monday at 11am.

Shinde was killed in retaliatory action near Mumbra bypass after he snatched the gun of a policeman and fired shots while being escorted to Badlapur from Taloja jail as part of the probe into the case registered against him on the complaint of his former wife.

He was arrested in mid-August for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in the Badlapur school where he worked as an attendant. PTI COR BNM