Badlapur sexual assault case: MVA workers protest in Nashik

Nashik, Aug 24 (PTI) Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) took part in a protest in Nashik under the Maha Vikas Aghadi's statewide stir against the sexual assault on two schoolgirls in Badlapur in Thane district.

The MVA had called for a 'bandh' on Saturday but it had to be withdrawn after the Bombay High Court on Friday restrained all parties and individuals from proceeding with it.

Workers of the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), wearing black arm bands and with masks covering their mouths, gathered near the Dr Ambedkar statue on Shivaji Road and raised slogans against the Eknath Shinde government.

"These incidents are rising in the state. They have taken place in Latur, Kolhapur and Nashik as well. There was delay in registering FIR in the Badlapur case. The state government must not try to suppress the case. The school management must also be hauled up," Dhule Lok Sabha MP Shobha Bachhav said.

The culprits should be given capital punishment, said NCP (SP) leader Kondaji Awhad.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protested at Shalimar Chowk. Among those who attended were former MLA Vasant Gite.