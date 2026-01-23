Badlapur sexual assault incident: Parents urged not to send children in unauthorised vehicles

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) In the wake of the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old schoolgirl at Badlapur, the Thane district administration and transport authorities on Friday issued an advisory urging parents not to send their children to school in unauthorised vehicles.

A 35-year-old man, driver of a school van, allegedly sexually assaulted a girl studying in kindergarten on Thursday.

He was arrested and a court sent him in police custody till January 27.

Following the incident, the transport department seized the school van, and issued a show-cause notice to its owner.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Kalyan, Ashutosh Barkul urged parents to strictly avoid using private or unauthorised vehicles.

"The safety of children is paramount. Parents must ensure that their children are transported only in authorised vehicles that comply with school transport norms," Barkul said, as per the official release.

A total of 259 vehicles were penalised for violations of the School Bus Rules last year, resulting in recovery of fines amounting to Rs 7.83 lakh. In January 2026, action has been taken against 39 vehicles, with fines totalling Rs 1.40 lakh recovered, officials said. PTI COR KRK