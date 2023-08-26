Badminton court built under flyover in Assam's Jorhat district

Jorhat: The space below flyovers which are generally turned into vehicle parking areas or simply left open has been utilised in Assam’s Jorhat district by building a badminton court. As Jorhat town got its first flyover recently, the people were also gifted with a badminton court under the flyover.

Advertisment

A local businessman, M P Agarwalla, has donated the synthetic court along with basic amenities under the flyover in the Na-Ali area of the town in memory of his father, Diganta Buragohain, secretary, Assam Badminton Association (ABA), told PTI.

The wall on one side of the court has been decorated with posters of star shuttlers of the country, including Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal.

Chairs have been installed for players, coaches and others, while the sides of the court have been cordoned off with wire nets.

Advertisment

"It was a unique idea to use the public place for a purpose that will benefit the people, especially the youngsters. The Jorhat Badminton Association will be maintaining it," Buragohain said.

He added that the court will be open for members on payment of stipulated fees and it will start operations soon.

Local sports organisers Raktim Saikia and Tapan Dutta, among others, will be guiding the local players in the unique court.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had inaugurated the flyover on August 16, had appreciated the idea of the badminton court below it.

"The innovative use of space beneath the Railway Over Bridge for a badminton court is a creative way to promote sports and recreational activities. We’re glad to be taking such initiatives that contribute to the #KheloIndia movement," he had written on X.

The innovative use of space beneath the Railway Over Bridge for a badminton court is a creative way to promote sports and recreational activities. We’re glad to be taking such initiatives that contribute to the #KheloIndia movement. pic.twitter.com/Cr3m4fdsQr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 17, 2023

Advertisment

Buragohain said that there are plans to convert more open space below the flyover into areas for other sports.

"The other spaces below the flyover are not so big for sports like badminton, etc. But these can be used for promoting other games, like chess, which don't require so much space. We are contemplating using the other available space for such other sports," the ABA secretary added.