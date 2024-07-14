Badoli takes charge as Haryana BJP chief

Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Newly-appointed Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli Sunday formally assumed charge at the party office in Rohtak in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and expressed confidence that the BJP government will be formed for the third time in the state.

The assembly elections in Haryana are due later this year.

Badoli also said party workers will meet the people and highlight the achievements of 10 years of the BJP government.

The MLA from Rai seat in Sonipat district was on Tuesday appointed the party's state president.

Later speaking to reporters, Badoli said party workers will highlight the achievements of 10-year rule of the BJP in the state.

"We have brought a number of policies and schemes and taken many decisions for welfare of the people, especially the poor," he said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Saini also addressed the party workers.

Targeting the Congress, Saini alleged that the "transfer industry" flourished during the Congress' time while corruption and favouritism prevailed in recruitments.

Saini said that the "double engine" government is working to ease the life of a common man by implementing various schemes and programmes.

"The government is engaged in realizing the dream of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Work is being done continuously with the spirit of Antyodaya," he said.

He said that the "double engine" government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done so many works of public welfare and development in 10 years, which were not done even in over 60 years of tenure of the previous governments.

Saini said the people of the state are demanding that the Congress party should give an account of what they did when they ruled the state.

Notably, the Congress has targeted the BJP government on issues such as unemployment and law and order, and said during its 'Haryana Maange Hisab Abhiyan' campaign, it will highlight failures of the state government before the people.

Saini said Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the CM for 10 years, but could not fulfil the promise of providing 24-hour electricity.

The CM said that the people are also asking the Congress how many four-lane roads were built in the state during their tenure, while on the other hand, the "double engine" government got four-lane roads constructed in every district of Haryana.

He also said the BJP government gave jobs purely on merit basis.

Saini appealed to the party workers to go to every village, booth and ward and make the "lotus" bloom in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of king Maharana Pratap in village Bhaira Bankipur in the Rai constituency, Saini mentioned that about 509 schools in the state have been named after martyrs.

He also said the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University has been established in Anjanthali, Karnal.

Saini also visited the house of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who was killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district recently, at his native village in Haryana's Jind district and met his family members and offered his condolences.

After paying homage to the martyr, later in a post on X in Hindi, Saini wrote, "The nation will always be indebted to the supreme sacrifice of this son of Mother India for the protection of the motherland." PTI SUN KVK KVK