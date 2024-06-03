Badrinath pollution: NGT seeks fresh report from UKPCB

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a fresh report from the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB) regarding solid and liquid waste management in the pilgrim city of Badrinath, including the complete sewage network and its carrying capacity.

The NGT was hearing a matter regarding the improper functioning of the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Badrinath and the discharge of untreated sewage in the Alaknanda river.

It had earlier directed the board to file a report.

Noting the details of the report, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "We have not got a satisfactory response on sitting and location of the STP which appears to be just on the bank of the river and (is) thereby discharging effluent directly (in)to the river along with other drains." "In respect of solid waste management, the full particular relating to per day generation of solid waste, the extent of capacity available to treat it, the manner of its treatment and utilisation and also the existing gap along with the existing legacy waste has not been disclosed," said the bench, also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, in an order dated May 31.

Directing the UKPCB to file a new report, the bench asked it to disclose the figures relating to the carrying capacity of Badrinath, the number of visitors per day and whether the entry of the permitted visitors was commensurate with the carrying capacity.

"The next report will also disclose the complete sewage network in the Badrinath Dham and the details of the drains which are connected with the STP and which are directly discharging the sewage in river Alaknanda," the tribunal said.

It directed that the fresh report be filed within four weeks.

The matter has been posted on August 2 for further proceedings.