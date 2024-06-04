Badruddin Ajmal loses to Congress's Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri by record 10.12 lakh votes

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rakibul Hussain defeated AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal by a record margin of 10,12,476 votes in Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

Hussain, the deputy leader of the Congress legislature party in the state, polled 14,71,885 votes, while Ajmal, who was seeking a fourth consecutive term from the constituency, secured 4,59,409 votes.

NDA constituent Asom Gana Parishad's Zabed Islam secured third place with 4,38,594 votes.

A total of 13 candidates were in the fray in the constituency, located along the India-Bangladesh border.

Polling in Dhubri was held on May 7, and the constituency recorded a turnout of 92.08 per cent. PTI DG SOM