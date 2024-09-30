Badshahpur: Vardhan Yadav floats idea of govt funds to Gurugram RWAs

Gurugram: Badshahpur Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav introduced the idea to propose a new policy in the assembly aimed at empowering Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) at The Citizen Townhall organised by NewsDrum at the Tulip Clubhouse here.

This initiative would allocate direct government funds to RWAs, independent of MLA funds, to enhance the development of their communities.

By implementing this policy, maintenance fees for residents could be significantly reduced, allowing RWAs to operate more effectively. This proposal is also a key component of his electoral manifesto.

The announcement of RWA funds was welcomed by several RWA associations and their residents alike as it has the potential to reduce the burden of maintenance charges.

NewsDrum presents Citizen Townhall witnessed a vibrant gathering of local citizens and business professionals on Sunday.

The event aimed at creating a platform where the candidates eyeing to win people’s mandate take stock of issues faced by them on a day-to-day basis.

At The Citizen Townhall, attendees engaged Yadav on various pressing issues concerning Gurugram and the Badshahpur area and heard the solution he intends to offer, irrespective of his electoral success.

Participants raised pertinent questions on local governance, infrastructure development, protection of the environment, road traffic, waste management, unbridled school fee structure and issues related to the welfare of senior citizens.

Yadav addressed each query with thoughtful solutions and a commitment to fostering collaboration between the government and the community.

Responding to the residents' complaints about unbridled school fee structure, Yadav ascertained that he has faced this issue as a father and shares the pain with the audience.

Yadav promised that he would propose to regulate school fee structure through legislation.

Talking about his experience with the audieence, Yadav said, "This Townhall exemplifies the spirit of democracy where citizens actively participate in shaping their community. I am dedicated to listening to the voices of the people and working together towards a better Gurugram."

Attendees expressed appreciation for the opportunity to discuss their concerns in a constructive environment and encouraged NewsDrum to hold more such dialogue opportunities between the public and their leaders.